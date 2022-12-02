3 women charged for operating brothel after sexual favors offered at Warren massage business

WARREN, Mich. – Three women have been charged for operating a brothel after undercover officers were offered sexual favors at a massage business in Warren, officials said.

Two undercover Warren police officers made appointments Nov. 22 at Greenday Massage on 9 Mile Road, according to authorities. Both officers were offered sexual acts for money at the business, they said.

Three women were taken into custody.

“Warren police did a great job of investigating this tip in a swift manner,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “These types of places do not belong in our community.”

Meiya Xu, of Flushing, New York, and Hyeyen Bratek, of Roseville, are charged with using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony; maintaining a house with the purpose of prostitution, a five-year felony; and prostitution, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Yingshu Zhu, of Flushing, was charged with maintaining a house with the purpose of prostitution and prostitution.

All three women were arraigned Nov. 23. Xu and Bratek are being held on $10,000 bond, cash/surety, no 10%. They must surrender their passports, remain on house arrest, and wear GPS tethers, if released.

Zhu’s bond was set at $5,000, cash/surety, no 10%. She must surrender her passport, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Dec. 6, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13.

Previous report: 3 women accused of running prostitution ring at Warren massage parlor