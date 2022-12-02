Full video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Metro Detroit

For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passed through Metro Detroit.

Local 4 cameras were rolling Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) night as a crowd gathered to see the train roll through.

The train returned to the rails this season following virtual concerts during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The train raises money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

The tour launched on Nov. 23. Live music is a big part of the Holiday Train. This year’s performers include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell. The shows are all free to attend but those who go are asked to bring cash or non-perishable food donations if they can.

“Food banks and communities across Canada are so excited to see the CP Holiday Train return, as it brings together the City of Calgary to kick off the holidays and give back at the same time,” said Calgary Food Bank President and CEO James McAra. “The Calgary Food Bank is so grateful for CP’s continued support to help us build a Canada where no one goes hungry.”

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it’s raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

You can learn more about the Holiday Train and view the full schedule by clicking here.

Watch footage of the train in the video player above.