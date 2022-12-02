Man charged with peeping into child’s bedroom window at Wixom apartment

Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, from Northville, has been charged after allegedly peeping into a child's bedroom window at an apartment in Wixom on Nov. 29, 2022. Mug provided by Wixom police.

WIXOM, Mich. – A 54-year-old man has been charged after a mother allegedly caught him peeping into her child’s bedroom window at her Wixom apartment.

At about 10:26 p.m. on Nov. 29, Wixom police were notified that an older white man was seen looking into a child’s bedroom window at an apartment complex located near the area of Grand River Avenue and Wixom Road. The mother said the peeping man fled when he saw her.

Police arrived at the scene, found the man who matched the description they were given and attempted to approach him. The man, now identified as Michael Kenneth Nordstrom from Northville, reportedly fled from officers on foot.

Police lost track of Nordstrom, but he was ultimately found a “short time later” by Novi police who assisted with a K-9 unit, officials said.

Nordstrom was arrested and charged with one count of disorderly person (window peeper), which is a misdemeanor, and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, which is a felony. He is being held on a $20,000 bond and is lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

