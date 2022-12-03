Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged his car into the north channel of the St. Clair River.

The Clay Township Police Department was called to the Harsen’s Island ferry at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The St. Clair County Dive Team was requested when the police were informed that a 34-year-old drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at the ferry and submerged his vehicle into the St. Clair River.

Officials say that the 34-year-old was transported to Ascension River District where he was declared dead.

According to a Facebook post made by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was removed from the channel and the deceased’s family has been notified.