Police looking for suspect involved in Detroit gas station robbery

DETROIT – Police are looking for an armed suspect that conducted a robbery at a Detroit gas station last Monday.

According to a tweet by the 12th precinct, the robbery took place on Nov. 28 around 8 p.m. at the BP gas station on Wyoming Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

Detroit police say that the suspect is between the ages of 18 and 20 years old and was wearing a Nike sweatshirt, red jogger sweatpants and black sneakers. The suspect was seen driving a blue Kia Optima with a defective headlight.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Officer Langford at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.