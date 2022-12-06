MDARD: Oakland County kitten positive for rabies was humanely euthanized

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has released a statement about a 6-month-old unvaccinated kitten in Oakland County that was infested with rabies.

Officials say that the stray kitten was found about six weeks prior to its rabies diagnosis. It is reported that the kitten was not eating or drinking and was acting aggressively and eventually was humanely euthanized.

According to a report, there have been a total of 47 rabid animals in the state of Michigan in 2022. Along with the cat, there have been one skunk and 45 bats that have tested positive for rabies. Out of the Metro Detroit area, five rabid animals were founded in Washtenaw County, four in Oakland County and one in Macomb County this year.

“While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan’s wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present, making it important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies,” said Dr. Wineland in a statement. “Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health.”

Below is wound care from the state if you have been bitten by an animal with rabies:

Bites from animals can be a risk for more than rabies

Animal bites can cause serious injury, such as nerve or tendon damage, and the can lead to local and even systemic infections

Wound cleansing is an important infection prevention measure and can markedly reduce the risk for rabies

Seek medical attention for any bite wound so that proper treatment can be initiated

You may also need to receive a tetanus booster if you have not been immunized in more than 10 years

If you believe that your pet has been in contact with rabid wildlife please contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 or your primary veterinarian immediately.

For more information about rabies, click here.