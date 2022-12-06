Morning 4: Favorite Detroit food, drink finds in 2022 -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Ken Haddad: These Detroit food, drink finds made me happy in 2022

Well, the year is coming to an end. Oh, 2022, we hardly knew you.

But before this thing wraps up, ClickOnDetroit’s Ken Haddad thought it would be fun to review some of his favorite things found around Detroit this year -- and it’s all about the food and the drinks.

Witness reacts to car stunt viral video on Detroit’s west side

The viral video of a driver doing dangerous stunts in front of police officers now has the attention of the Detroit Police Department.

Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress’s highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.

Man charged with ethnic intimidation goes off on Oakland County judge during hearing

A 35-year-old man from Dearborn who has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation went off on a judge in Oakland County during his arraignment on Monday.

Hassan Yehia Chokr was charged with two felony counts of ethnic intimidation after he reportedly made antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young children, and security personnel at a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Hills on Friday.

