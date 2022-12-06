Metro Detroit weather: Struggle for sunshine with hit or miss showers

DETROIT – There is a little bit of light rain with a few pockets of light snow around Metro Detroit early on this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the middle 30s. There isn’t much moisture with this morning system, and any light precipitation will be gone by 8-9 a.m. as a weak cold front rolls through here. A number of storms are rolling out of the Pacific Ocean, but the western mountains are soaking it all up with some impressive snow. That is why we are struggling to see much in the way of needed moisture this morning although it will make for an easier commute as you get going. Watch out for a few slippery spots on some of our Metro Detroit highways and byways and get set for temps in the middle to upper 30s as you head out.

Sunshine is at 7:48 a.m.

The winds have died down making it slightly more comfortable as you hit the streets or pound the pavement under mostly cloudy skies. We may get a few periods of milky sunshine, but we should expect mostly cloudy skies most of this Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to middle 40s and light winds NE 5-10mph. A stationary front has been drenching the Ohio River Valley with rain and that front is going to be on the move later today to the north and east closer and closer to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We have another shot at mostly plain rain later this evening.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Scattered light rain showers and isolated, light snow will be more of a miss than a direct hit late today into tomorrow morning. Still, it is a better shot of showers than what we are seeing early today and that may lead to a few more slick spots on area roadways early on this coming Hump Day. The clouds will linger with a few more breaks which will help our high temps land closer to 50F with light winds again N 5-10mph.

The next weather maker will be delayed leaving us high and dry on Thursday here in Metro Detroit. There really won’t be too much different in our weather with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the middle 30s and highs in the upper 40s to near 50F once again. A wintry mix will be approaching as we head into the evening hours, but we won’t likely see any wet weather until after midnight or early Friday. We will have light rain and snow showers falling around most of Metro Detroit Friday with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Computer models show that areas north of M 59 are less likely to see much of anything falling but stay tuned and we will keep you posted as we get closer.

The weekend right now is looking dry around here with some light snow flying around the Eastern Great Lakes and Southern Ontario just off to our north and east. There is a chance for a glancing blow with some flurries or light snow on the east side Saturday. Again, most of the weekend should be mostly dry with highs around 40 degrees both days. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

