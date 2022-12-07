43º

Elderly man hospitalized after house fire on Detroit’s west side

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – An elderly man is in the hospital after a house fire in Detroit.

The fire occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6) on Grand River Avenue and Washburn Street on the city’s west side.

The fire started upstairs in the home, and then it quickly spread, forcing the elderly man to climb to the roof.

The elderly man said he was cooking some rice on a kerosene heater when it tipped over, causing the flaming liquid to roll down the stairs causing the man to climb out of the window and then shimmy down a tree.

Elderly man was moved inside an ambulance and will be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

