43º

LIVE

Local News

School threat fine ordinance shut down by Eastpointe City Council

2 council members opposed the ordinance

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Eastpointe City Council, Cost Recovery for Certain Emergency Responses Ordinance, Cost Recovery for Certain Emergency Responses, George Rouhib, Sarah Lucido, School Threats, Crime, Crimes, Threats, Kids, Children, Parents
he Eastpointe City Council shut down an ordinance that would fine families for the cost of school threats. After its second reading, council members voted Tuesday (Dec. 6) 2-2 on the Cost Recovery for Certain Emergency Responses ordinance. Eastpointe Public Safety Director George Rouhib was disappointed by the decision after being a big proponent of the ordinance.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The Eastpointe City Council shut down an ordinance that would fine families for the cost of school threats.

After its second reading, council members voted Tuesday (Dec. 6) 2-2 on the Cost Recovery for Certain Emergency Responses ordinance.

Eastpointe Public Safety Director George Rouhib was disappointed by the decision after being a big proponent of the ordinance.

“It’s unfortunate since it passed 3-2 at the first reading,” said Rouhib. “Our mayor, who was in support of this, was not able to attend the meeting tonight. We may try again to bring it in front of the council.”

Read: Macomb County to consider holding parents accountable for school threats made by their children

The ordinance would charge parents the police department’s cost in responding to false threats.

It would also apply to several other offenses, including setting a false alarm, bomb, and social media threats, improper use of fireworks, drag racing, and tampering with a fire hydrant.

The two council members opposed to the ordinance explained their reasoning at the meeting.

“This ordinance is just a little too much, and the last thing I want is for anyone to ever have like a fear of getting a bill for calling emergency or non-emergency numbers,” said councilwoman Sarah Lucido. “I know sometimes people abuse it and things like that, but our residents to pay taxes for those services, and we should be providing them.”

Rouhib said he plans to reintroduce the ordinance in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter