School threat fine ordinance shut down by Eastpointe City Council

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The Eastpointe City Council shut down an ordinance that would fine families for the cost of school threats.

After its second reading, council members voted Tuesday (Dec. 6) 2-2 on the Cost Recovery for Certain Emergency Responses ordinance.

Eastpointe Public Safety Director George Rouhib was disappointed by the decision after being a big proponent of the ordinance.

“It’s unfortunate since it passed 3-2 at the first reading,” said Rouhib. “Our mayor, who was in support of this, was not able to attend the meeting tonight. We may try again to bring it in front of the council.”

The ordinance would charge parents the police department’s cost in responding to false threats.

It would also apply to several other offenses, including setting a false alarm, bomb, and social media threats, improper use of fireworks, drag racing, and tampering with a fire hydrant.

The two council members opposed to the ordinance explained their reasoning at the meeting.

“This ordinance is just a little too much, and the last thing I want is for anyone to ever have like a fear of getting a bill for calling emergency or non-emergency numbers,” said councilwoman Sarah Lucido. “I know sometimes people abuse it and things like that, but our residents to pay taxes for those services, and we should be providing them.”

Rouhib said he plans to reintroduce the ordinance in the coming weeks.