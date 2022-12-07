Suspect of Greektown shooting arrested, taken into custody in Ohio

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department announced on Tuesday that the suspect that was involved in a fatal shooting in Greektown last month has been taken into custody.
According to a tweet by the DPD, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody in Ohio.
The suspect allegedly took part in an elevator confrontation that escalated to a fatal shooting on Monroe Street on Nov. 27.
DPD did not provide an update about anyone else involved in the shooting and who the victim was.
🚨ARREST MADE— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) December 6, 2022
The suspect in a deadly elevator shooting in the Greektown area on Nov. 27 has been taken into custody in Ohio. Thank you to the community for submitting multiple tips. The suspect will next be extradited to Michigan for formal charges. pic.twitter.com/dpjkGpfm4H