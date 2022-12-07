45º

Suspect of Greektown shooting arrested, taken into custody in Ohio

Shooting took place on Nov. 27

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

DETROITDetroit Police Department announced on Tuesday that the suspect that was involved in a fatal shooting in Greektown last month has been taken into custody.

According to a tweet by the DPD, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody in Ohio.

The suspect allegedly took part in an elevator confrontation that escalated to a fatal shooting on Monroe Street on Nov. 27.

DPD did not provide an update about anyone else involved in the shooting and who the victim was.

