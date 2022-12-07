Suspect of Greektown shooting arrested, taken into custody in Ohio

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department announced on Tuesday that the suspect that was involved in a fatal shooting in Greektown last month has been taken into custody.

According to a tweet by the DPD, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody in Ohio.

The suspect allegedly took part in an elevator confrontation that escalated to a fatal shooting on Monroe Street on Nov. 27.

DPD did not provide an update about anyone else involved in the shooting and who the victim was.

