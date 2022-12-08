Feel the Bern: Do you -- or can you -- believe the Lions are for real?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

If you’re looking for a one word answer to the question, can you or do you believe the Lions are for real, you’ll have to wait a moment. One word answers are great but that wouldn’t be much of a column. So let’s proceed.

Detroit has won four of their last five games and find themselves in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot. That’s great but it’s more important to look at what they have done to cause this turnaround.

Simply put the Lions have gotten healthy. Quarterback Jared Goff said this week that there was a time not to long ago when the Lions had three, maybe four, healthy wide receivers at practice. Now they have nine. That certainly helps.

But the single biggest reason for the turnaround is Goff himself. If your quarterback is healthy and playing well you’ve got a chance to win in the NFL. And Goff admits he’s playing the best football of his NFL career. And remember this is a guy who took the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Now as for the one word answer to can you or do you believe the Lions are for real? The answer has to be yes! Just for the fact that there have been so many false alarms in the past, it would be nice to have it be right...once!

Once is all a lot of Lions fan are hoping for. Once!