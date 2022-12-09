36-year-old Pontiac man sentenced to 10 years for sexual exploitation of minor

A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Daniel Lee Harvey began messaging the 13-year-old daughter of a family friend on Instagram in August of 2018. The conversation turned sexual in nature, and Harvey suggested that he and the child meet up for sex when he returned to Detroit for the holidays.

Harvey ended up coercing the teen to film and send him a video of child pornography through Snapchat, where he saved a screenshot of the video to his Google account and requested that the 13-year-old girl delete the messages between them.

The girl soon became uncomfortable and told a trusted adult, who contacted the police.

“This defendant preyed on a family friend’s minor child online, a serious offense that deserved the punishment handed down by the Court,” said , United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “This sentence helps protect vulnerable minors online and demonstrates that we will continue to fight to keep our community safe for children.”

“Mr. Harvey’s exploitation of this victim is deplorable,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division. “This office is fully committed to investigating criminals who take advantage of minors in this way. The young victim who reported Harvey’s crimes was incredibly brave, and we thank her for providing the FBI with the information we needed to hold him accountable.”