Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side

No word on what caused the fire

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Stoepel Street, House Fire, Firefighters
DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side.

Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.

There is no word on the cause.

