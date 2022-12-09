Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side

Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit's west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.

There is no word on the cause.