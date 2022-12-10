Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder

DETROIT – A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after he was convicted by a federal jury on charges of racketeering and murder on Friday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Duane Peterson, the leader of the “It’s Just Us” (IJU) street gang, was convicted by a federal jury on all counts of his indictment on Friday.

Officials say the charges included engaging in a racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering and narcotics trafficking conspiracy involving over one kilogram of heroin.

Evidence that was presented at Peterson’s trial showed that he led the IJU gang for years.

The gang terrorized the city of Detroit from 2014 to 2019 by engaging in violent acts, including murder and attempted murder, obstructing justice and witness intimidation, according to officials.

IJU also trafficked fentanyl-laced heroin to the cities of Jackson and Flint as well as to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

“Today’s verdict sends a message to would-be gang members and violent offenders that we will not tolerate acts of violence in our community,” stated United States Attorney Dawn Ison. “This verdict is a result of the collaboration between multiple state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies, and it vindicates our efforts to focus on the most dangerous criminals and their organizations.”

Officials say eight defendants were charged in this case, seven pleaded guilty and only Peterson proceeded to trial.

“Duane Peterson was a violent, dangerous man who terrorized the Detroit area for years, trafficking drugs, committing murder, and participating in a number of non-fatal shootings,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “The actions of Peterson and his associates had a devastating effect on the safety of the community. This case underscores how the FBI and our law enforcement partners work together to target and dismantle violent gangs using our collective resources.”

The 38-year-old is facing a mandatory life sentence for his convictions.

