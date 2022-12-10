37º

MSP: Man discovered with drugs, guns during traffic stop in Eaton County

Indiana man arrested, charged after discovery

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Seized methamphetamine, guns image (Michigan State Police)

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – A 43-year-old Indiana man was arrested in Eaton County on Saturday after being discovered with drugs and guns during a speed enforcement stop.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, a 43-year-old man from Indiana was arrested after troopers conducted a speed enforcement stop and discovered guns, ammunition and methamphetamine on Saturday.

Officials say the man was stopped by troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post on I-69 in Eaton County.

After further investigation and with help from a K-9, methamphetamine was found along with guns and ammunition.

Police say the driver was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of drugs.

The driver has also been charged with obstructing police after he attempted to flee back to his vehicle on foot while in handcuffs.

