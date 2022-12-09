Redford Township man arrested after firing at Taco Bell building in Livonia, police say

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police arrested a 44-year-old man on felony charges after he fired shots at a Taco Bell from across Middlebelt Road, striking the building and cars passing by last Friday.

Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 6, on a felony warrant for discharge of a firearm into a building and felony firearm. Jackson is accused of shooting outside of a Taco Bell in Livonia on Friday, Dec. 2.

Officials say Jackson was waiting for his food at the Taco Bell on Middlebelt Road in Livonia when he got into a heated argument with an employee who had just gotten off work. Jackson was reportedly upset about the language he overheard the off-duty employee using during a phone call. Police say the two did not know each other.

The 44-year-old was given his food and asked to leave by the manager.

Investigations revealed Jackson left the store when asked, but came back to the area approximately 30 minutes later. This is when he fired several rounds at the Taco Bell from across Middlebelt Road, striking the building and vehicles that were driving by.

Police say no one was injured.

After reviewing security footage, canvassing the area and talking to multiple witnesses, Jackson was arrested on felony charges on Tuesday. He was arraigned in the 16th District Court on Thursday and his bond was set at $50,000, 10%.

Jackson is set to appear in court on Dec. 15 for a probable cause conference.