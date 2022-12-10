New poll shows where voters stand on presumptive nominees for 2024 presidential election

The new poll from Epic/MRA commissioned by Nexstar Media Group shows voters unhappy with both presumptive nominees for 2024.

President Joe Biden is underwater, with Michigan Democrats as only 24% saying they want Biden to run again in 2024. Sixty percent said they want someone else to run.

The polling comes as state Democrats just elected a Democratic governor to a second term and flipped the state legislature for the first time since 1984.

Long time friend of Biden, Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell, spoke about the poll.

“I think that we all have to do a better job in communicating what we are getting,” said Dingell. “If Joe Biden chooses to run again, then he’s going to have very strong support here in the state of Michigan.”

It isn’t much better on the Republican side, as only 35% of Michigan Republicans want former President Donald Trump to run, although only 47% percent said they would prefer someone else. For Trump, those numbers come as his hand-picked candidates lost by wide margins to Democrats in Michigan and other pivotal swing states.

The Michigan Republican Party, just days after the election, sent out a poll of their own to voters asking who they’d like to see on the ticket adding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the shortlist.

Local 4 did reach out to both parties for an interview or comment on the poll but did not receive one from either.

Among voters, seven out of 10 said they would like to see someone else to run from both parties.