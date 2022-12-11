Family decorates grave on 10th anniversary of Eastern Michigan student’s murder, hopes for new leads

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student marked 10 years without justice on Saturday.

Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught.

To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family decorated her grave for the holidays.

A somber event that family and friends attend every year.

“Every day that goes by that her case isn’t solved it’s harder and harder,” said Niswender’s mother, Kim Turnquist.

Turnquist recently shared new information about the case after being clued in by a retired detective.

The family hopes sharing her story will help bring new leads to the cold case. “(For) someone to say ‘oh, I’ve seen this,’ or ‘oh I’ve seen that,’ now that new information is being released,” Turnquist said.

