Suspect wanted for 2-year-old homicide arrested on Detroit’s east side, officials say

DETROIT – A man wanted for a homicide that happened two years ago was arrested on Monday in Detroit on the city’s east side.

Police arrested a suspect in the area of Queen Street and Bringard Drive on Monday after a foot chase, officials say.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the Fugitive Apprehension Team was seeking a suspect wanted in a 2-year-old homicide case.

Officials say the team was serving a warrant for the man’s arrest before the pursuit took place.

Police are expected to provide more details on the situation and this story will be updated as we receive information.