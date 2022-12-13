2 killed, 1 hurt when semi truck crosses median, crashes into second semi, pickup, SUV on US 23

The scene of a fatal Dec. 12, 2022, crash on U.S. 23 in Livingston County.

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were killed and another was injured when a semi truck crossed the median on U.S. 23 and caused a crash with a second semi, a pickup, and an SUV.

The crash happened at 9:28 p.m. Monday (Dec. 12) on southbound U.S. 23, south of Lee Road, in Green Oak Township.

Officials said a semi truck was heading north on U.S. 23 and crossed over the median. It struck a second semi truck head-on in the southbound lanes, according to authorities.

The impact caused the first semi to strike a pickup truck and a full-sized SUV that were also heading south, police said. The pickup truck caught on fire.

Officials said the driver of the pickup truck was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second semi truck was also pronounced dead.

The driver of the first semi truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said there were two teenagers in the SUV. They were not physically injured.

Both directions of U.S. 23 and Whitmore Lake Road were shut down for several hours during the investigation.

Livingston County and Green Oak Township police are still investigating the cause of the crash.