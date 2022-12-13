40 years ago: 16-year-old Livingston County girl found murdered near Island Lake Recreation Area

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich – It has been more than 40 years since 16-year-old Kimberly Louiselle was found murdered and her body left near the Island Lake Recreation Area in Livingston County.

According to the Justice for Kimberly Louiselle Facebook group, Louiselle was hitchhiking home to South Lyon from Redford, Michigan on March 20, 1982.

She started in the area of 8 Mile and Inkster roads. She got a ride to the area of 8 Mile and Merriman roads in Livonia. At around 6:30 p.m., she made at least four phone calls trying to find a ride the rest of the way home. She wasn’t seen alive again.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, she was reported missing to the Green Oak Township Police Department on March 21, 1982.

Her family said Louiselle’s body was found behind a park and ride in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Grand River Avenue and Kensington Road on April 14, 1982. Her body was five miles from her Livingston County home.

She was found naked and had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled, according to her family. Her personal belongings were not located. Her family said that while she had been missing for more than three weeks, she had only been dead for four to six days.

“Any DNA the police had was stored wrong, got contaminated and is no longer available,” according to the Justice for Kimberly Louiselle Facebook page.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, numerous people have been interviewed and the case has been re-opened on several occasions.

Her family said the case has been transferred to the Michigan State Police Cold Case Unit in Lansing. Anyone with any information should contact Michigan State Police Cold Case D/Sgt Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.