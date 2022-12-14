Ex-Macomb County Boy Scout leader sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault charges

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A former Macomb County Boy Scout leader who pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America investigation has been sentenced to prison.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York was sentenced to two sentences of 12-20 years and 10-15 years, concurrently in the Michigan Department of Corrections. The sentence came as part of a plea agreement.

“Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing justice delivered for survivors of sexual assault,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that those who prey upon children will be punished. As our review of allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America continues, I encourage those with information to come forward and share their story with the Department of Attorney General.”

Chapman previously pleaded guilty to the following charges

One count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a sentence agreement of 12-20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections, lifetime sex offender registration, and lifetime electronic monitoring as mandated by statute, and sex offender counseling.

One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a sentence agreement of 10-15 years served in the Michigan Department of Corrections, lifetime sex offender registration, and sex offender counseling.

Abuse began in 2000

Chapman faced charges for abusing two children.

In the first case, the abuse began in 2000. The survivor was 13 or 14 years old when the abuse began and continued until he was 17 years old and a senior in high school. The assaults happened at the survivor’s father’s house, at Chapman’s house and at a church.

The second case involves a family member who was around 11 years old when the abuse began. The abuse continued for years and revolved around times that were designated as “special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy.”

Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America when the crimes were committed.

Thousands of claims from Boy Scouts of America under review

Thousands of claims sent from Boy Scouts of America National are under review.

According to Nessel, a completed review of 1,900 claims has resulted in around 89 cases being investigated for further action.

The claim review process is ongoing.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America, you can call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.