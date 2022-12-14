Michigan AG appeals parole of man convicted on sexual assault, kidnapping charges in 1994

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal opposing the Parole Board’s decision to release a man convicted on sexual assault and kidnapping charges in 1994.

Floyd Jarvi, 63, pleaded no contest on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and felony firearm charges.

Jarvi became eligible for parole in 2014. He had been sentenced to 23 to 60 years in prison.

“It is evident that Jarvi still harbors dangerous attitudes concerning women and rape and remains a threat to our state,” Nessel said. “The Parole Board clearly abused its discretion when it decided to parole Jarvi. The facts underlying Jarvi’s convictions which led to his incarceration are horrendous and nightmarish.”

The parole board considered and denied Jarvi’s parole multiple times since 2014 before deciding to release him in October 2022.

