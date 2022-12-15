Grant funding helps Lake St. Clair Metropark add new accessible kayak launch

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There is now an accessible floating dock, launch and walkway at Lake St. Clair Metropark thanks to a grant awarded to improve the launch area.

The park also added two new sand launch areas, a parking area with trailer spaces, a drop-off area, accessible walkways and parking.

“The Huron-Clinton Metroparks has been working to improve access and accessibility across a variety of facilities within their 13 parks. Equitable access to paddling and water activities is at the top of the list of improvements.” Huron-Clinton Metroparks

Lake St. Clair Metropark received $194,863 in grant funding to improve the paddling access on the Black Creek, providing access to the waters of Black Creek North Marsh, Clinton River Water Trail, and Lake St. Clair. The grant also allowed for 15 trees to be planted.

The grant funding was provided, in part, by the Coastal Management Program, Water Resources Division, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, under the National Coastal Zone Management Program, through a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce.

The Metroparks added an additional $352,700 in matching funds to complete the project, bringing the overall project cost to just over $547,000.

“Grant funding like this allows us to leverage our existing budget to make even greater impacts in the community and continue improving our visitors’ experiences,” said Amy McMillan, Director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “There’s nothing quite like getting on the water and connecting with nature, and I encourage you to get out and explore Lake St. Clair Metropark waterways, it is beautiful in any season. We’re grateful grant funding like this allows us to share that experience with even more visitors.”

