Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of every little bit helps.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder implemented the pension tax because he didn’t think special tax carve-outs were fair.

Whitmer says Michigan’s seniors need the tax money in their pockets.

Deborah Clark of Hazel Park bought a few items at the grocery store which took a sizable bite out of her tight budget.

“Everything is overpriced,” said Clark.

She’s on retirement’s doorstep.

Clark: “January.”

Rod Meloni: “You’re looking forward to a small pension?”

Clark: Yes.

Rod Meloni: “What do you think about the state income tax on that pension?”

Clark: “They need to stop that tax.”

Whitmer’s office on Wednesday (Dec. 14) said in a statement:

“We are currently working with the incoming leaders on a legislative agenda for next year that will help working families across the state, but our north star is always lowering costs, cutting taxes, and growing our economy. In our most recent budget proposal, the governor put forward a plan to repeal the retirement tax.”

Here’s how it currently works:

If you’re filing single and were born before 1946, you get a $54,404 income exemption. Double that for married couples filing jointly.

If you were born between 1946 and 1952, your first $20,000 is exempt for singles and double for married couples.

If your birthday is after 1952, you’re expected to pay the full tax amount.

So let’s say your annual pension is paying you $25,000, the state income tax is 4.25%, meaning you would have $1,062.50 on a tax bill in 2022.

Its repeal is undoubtedly welcomed news.

“That would be great,” Clark said. “I would be happy about that.”

One of the intricacies is if you are married, they consider the older senior’s birthdate to determine where you fit on that tax ladder. There’s yet to be a specific date or wording for when it might happen.