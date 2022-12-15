Sesame to join list of 8 other major allergens, will appear on food labels next year

TURKEY - APRIL 04: Traditional bread simit Turkish sesame seed bread rings in food market in Kadikoy district on Asian side of Istanbul, Turkey.

Foods containing sesame will be subject to food allergen regulatory requirements starting next year.

On Jan. 1, 2023, manufacturers will have to label foods containing sesame and follow certain manufacturing requirements.

Sesame joins a list of eight other major food allergens recognized by the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act. The act was signed into law on April 21, 2021.

The eight other major food allergens are milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans.

Food already on the shelves before 2023 do not need to be removed or relabeled. That means some products may not have allergen labeling for sesame on Jan. 1, 2023.

