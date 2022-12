A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-96 at Beech Daly in Wayne County.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 7:49 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15).

