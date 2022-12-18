Bottomless Toy Chest organization hosts holiday toy drive in Royal Oak for sick children

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Bottomless Toy Chest, a non-profit organization, is hosting a toy drive in Royal Oak this weekend for sick children.

Volunteers packed a truck full of toys that were collected during the toy drive at The Rink at Royal Oak on Saturday.

Mickey Guisewite, the founder of the organization, says “we are a small organization, and we always say cancer, unfortunately, does not end when the holiday lights come down. It goes on every single week of the year, and the Bottomless Toy Chest is here every week bringing toys, joy and hope to sick kids.”

The impact the organization has on the community is great and to children like Scarlett, a 4-year-old who was diagnosed with leukemia, the Bottomless Toy Chest is bringing a lot of holiday cheer this year.

“It’s hard to watch her go through that, but she’s a fighter. And for us to watch, when she gets to do that with us, with the nurses, it’s fantastic to watch that smile brighten up her face. It really is fantastic, seriously, it’s one of the greatest things you can witness,” Scarlett’s dad Alex said.

The non-profit works with 17 hospitals across Michigan and has collected over 30,000 toys.

Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Association heard about this and knew they wanted to help out.

“A little girl was coming down the hallway wrapped in a blanket, deep haggard circles, exhaustion behind her eyes, she came around the corner and her eyes lit up, and lo and behold a giant smile on her cute little face. She turned around and looked at her dad, he hadn’t seen her smile in days,” said Scott LaRiche of Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Association.

For families who are dealing with something that can rock the worlds of small children, a small toy can make all the difference.

“We’re not the only family and not the only hospital that gets to benefit from it, you know? It’s kids all over the state, all over the Metro area, it’s fantastic to know that the community is coming out to support that,” said Scarlett’s dad Alex.

The toy drive continues on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Rink at Royal Oak, and if you donate a toy of $10 or more you will get a coupon for a free hot chocolate or s’mores kit.

The Bottomless Toy Chest collects donations all year long. For more information on the work this organization does or to learn how to donate visit their website by clicking here.

