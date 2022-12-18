Pregnancy center in Eastpointe, board member’s home targeted by vandals overnight

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Pregnancy Aid, a pregnancy center in Eastpointe, and a Pregnancy Aid board member’s home were vandalized early Saturday morning.

Spray-painted messages showed up on the side of the Pregnancy Aid building on 8 Mile Road in Eastpointe overnight on Saturday.

Not only was the clinic vandalized, but a Pregnancy Aid board member’s home was also targeted. The vandals spray-painted threats on the board member’s garage and driveway and broke a window.

The verbiage used is similar to what has shown up on other anti-abortion centers here in Metro Detroit, and around the country.

Pregnancy Aid, a non-profit organization, has been at the 8 Mile location for two years and has never had an issue like this.

“I personally don’t want anyone to have an abortion, but it’s not up to me,” said Executive Director Nancy Anter.

Pregnancy Aid offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, formula and clothing.

Anter says their volunteers and staff do not proselytize and they come from a variety of backgrounds.

Police are investigating both acts of vandalism. Surveillance video only shows two shadowy figures who hop into a Prius and take off.

This is not the first time a center like this has been targeted in Metro Detroit, but it is the first time someone’s home has been targeted.