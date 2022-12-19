Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police

A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.

Kim DeGiulio: My husband and I are having a baby!

Local 4 reporter Kim DeGiulio writes: I am so excited to finally share that my husband Kevin and I are expecting a baby this spring!

I can’t believe I’m actually even writing this. I have dreamt about being a mom since I was a little girl. I’m so excited that the time is finally here.

11 Michigan men charged after FBI investigates sale of devices that turn pistols into machine guns

Documents detail drug trafficking and firearm crime allegations from a Benton Harbor, Michigan investigation that led to charges against 11 men.

Five of the men were arrested Thursday (Dec. 15) morning, another five were in custody on prior charges and one is still missing, according to police. The men range in age from 19 to 32.

Seven of the 11 men are facing charges related to the possession and transfer of firearm conversion kits, known as switches.

Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously

A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people traveling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11 people, officials and passengers said.

