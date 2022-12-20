School board votes to buy out Clintondale Community Schools superintendent

After a tumultuous few months, Superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax has resigned from the Clintondale school district. The school board approved a settlement, terms which were not publicly disclosed.

Broadnax and several board members went on a school board junket, resulting in questionable spending.

A Clinton Township police investigation into the matter has resulted in a warrant request to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

It’s unclear whether the prosecutor will authorize charges against him. Addressing his departure, the now-former superintendent placed the blame on racism.

“I would have stayed here, you probably wouldn’t have had to buy my contract out or separate from me, but because of the racism I’ve faced over the last year, over the last nine months, they know who they are,” said Broadnax to a packed school board meeting.

Not all board members agreed to the severance.

“I don’t feel this agreement benefits the students of the district, I don’t feel this agreement benefits the district or the community in any way, the board has been warned by its attorney that this cost will be over $500,000 the first year,” said board member Michael Scott.

The district is already facing a potential deficit. Broadnax had considerable support from the packed audience.

“I wouldn’t want to be here either if I was him because of y’all,” said parent Qiana Dorsey.

One school board member resigned Monday night over his departure.

