36-year-old man killed in shooting at Madison Heights restaurant, police say

Shooting reported at 168 Crab & Karaoke on John R Road

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at a restaurant in Madison Heights, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 20) at the 168 Crab & Karaoke on John R Road, according to authorities.

Officers learned a 36-year-old Detroit man had been taken from the restaurant to a nearby hospital by a family member. The man later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe he was targeted in the attack.

Police said they are looking for an unknown man who was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-837-2737 or 248-585-2100.

