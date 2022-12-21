Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old boy after Ohio police say woman stole car twins were in; 1 child found

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Police in Ohio are searching for a 5-month-old child who they believe was kidnapped by a woman who stole the child’s mother’s vehicle.

Kason Thomass and his twin brother were inside their mother’s 2010 Honda Accord when the vehicle was stolen at 9:45 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 19) in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the NCMEC, the mother walked into a pizza place and left her car running outside with the twin boys in their seats. She turned around after entering the store and her car was gone along with her two children.

One of the children was found at the Dayton International Airport shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 20). Police searched the area for the second child, but did not locate him.

Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Nalah Jackson. The stolen vehicle is a black 2010 Honda Accord that is missing the front bumper, has minor left-side damage and tinted windows. The vehicle has a ripped temporary tag and a “West Side City Toys” bumper sticker.

Police said Jackson was seen on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kason Thomass in Ohio. A be on the lookout (BOLO) alert for Kason Thomass has been issued in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Unit at 614-645-4701.