Family seeks answers in factory shooting of man outside of Highland Park automotive supplier plant

Victim didn’t have insurance

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – The Highland Park Police Department built a murder case against a 29-year-old man who shot and killed his coworker, Emmanuel Chapman.

Chapman went by the nickname “Nuke,” and his family is devastated by his passing at the hands of a fellow line worker at the Highland Park Faurecia Seating Plant on Wednesday (Dec. 12).

“We found out the news about my brother, and I felt hurt,” said Emmanuel Chapman’s brother Demetrius Chapman. “I felt bad.”

It seemed like an open-and-shut case of murder to the family. Tyuania Reed is Nuke’s cousin.

“I talked with the detective yesterday, and he said the prosecutor still wants videos, but I wasn’t aware that he wasn’t charged or anything,” said Reed.

Highland Park police told Local 4 that Chapman and the man arrested ended up in a major factory floor brawl, and all participants were sent home.

Emmanuel Chapman allegedly found the man sitting in his car, punched him in the face as he sat in his vehicle, and while trying to hit him again, the man fired and killed him.

There’s no word on whether self-defense is at play, but Reed is angry.

“It’s not fair because, for one, I believe they should have had better security and everything because if the guy was supposed to be off the premises and everything, he shouldn’t have been allowed to be there,” Reed said.

Making matters worse for the family, Reed built a GoFundMe page, as Emmanuel Chapman had no life insurance.

“As of now, we’re trying to have his funeral before the new year comes and bury our loved one with the new year coming in,” Reed said.

