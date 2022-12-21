30º

Plane crashes on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills; pilot has minor injuries

63-year-old man taken to hospital with minor injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A plane that crashed Dec. 21, 2022, in Auburn Hills. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A pilot crashed his plane on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills after trying to make an emergency landing, officials said.

A 63-year-old man from Detroit was flying the plane Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) when he started to experience engine trouble, according to authorities. He crashed on Stellantis property, which is on Chrysler Drive between I-75 and North Squirrel Road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Nobody else was on the plane or involved in the crash, police said.

