Plane crashes on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills; pilot has minor injuries

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A pilot crashed his plane on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills after trying to make an emergency landing, officials said.

A 63-year-old man from Detroit was flying the plane Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) when he started to experience engine trouble, according to authorities. He crashed on Stellantis property, which is on Chrysler Drive between I-75 and North Squirrel Road.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Nobody else was on the plane or involved in the crash, police said.

You can see aerial footage of the crash scene below.