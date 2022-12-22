Michigan health department office in Macomb County closed after car crashes into building

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services building in Macomb County is closed Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the structure Wednesday night.

Officials reported Wednesday that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 “due to damages caused by a vehicle crash.”

Details about the crash were not provided. The Clinton Township Police Department is reportedly investigating.

The building will remain closed until further notice, officials said. The office was already set to close Friday through Monday due to the holiday.

In the meantime, MDHHS says anyone seeking assistance can do the following:

People can apply for public assistance benefits or check their existing benefits online at michigan.gov/MIBridges or visit another MDHHS office nearby. Signs on the door of the Mount Clemens office will direct clients to offices at 13041 E. Ten Mile Road in Warren or 41227 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline as usual at 1-855-444-3911.

All MDHHS buildings will be closed through Monday due to the holiday. Officials said they will announce the reopening date for the Mount Clemens building at a later date.

