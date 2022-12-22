4 Warn Weather: Tracking Winter Storm Warning

4 Warn Weather – The concerns for the incoming Winter Storm start later tonight as we are off to another dry start this Thursday morning. Metro Detroit temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a slight breeze making it feel a good five degrees colder, so bundle up. We will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies this morning with more clouds building later today ahead of this storm.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m.

The National Weather Service placed all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in a Winter Storm Warning tonight through Saturday morning. We should see some milky sunshine at times this morning before our skies both fill and thicken with clouds. High temperatures will hit the middle and upper 30s. You might not feel the warmth, but temps will rise into the upper 30s this evening as the leading edge of the storm brings mostly rain showers in from the southwest mainly after 5 p.m. A few light and scattered rain or snow showers are possible this afternoon while most of the wet weather arrives later. We very well may see wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain through the late evening while most of Metro Detroit gets rain.

The conditions Thursday night should not be taken for granted but the weather changes dramatically Friday morning. Friday brings the dangerous triple threat of wind, snow, and cold.

Sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

The rain will switch over to snow after 3 a.m. Friday with temps in the middle 30s dropping into the middle 20s by sunrise. The major concerns will be travel and power problems from the cold and wind. You should expect periods of light to moderate snow worsened with the winds whipping with blowing snow all over our roadways. There will also be stretches of heavier snow Friday into the afternoon as temps tumble into the teens. The winds WSW 20-35 will be gusting 35-55mph for several hours creating near blizzard conditions and the possibility of sporadic power outages. Again, there is time today to take care of business in trouble-free weather.

Remember, the Winter Storm Warning runs through Friday into Saturday morning set to expire at 4am which means more snow showers, dangerous cold, and blowing snow could continue until that time. Snow totals will depend on how much rain before the snow early, and how badly the wind blows everything around. Right now, the computer models are showing snow totals of 4-8″ around most of Metro Detroit with some spots getting closer to a foot of snow. The highest snow totals will likely be between Jackson, Howell, Lapeer, and North/West Oakland County due to added lake effect snow bands.

Saturday afternoon will be a time for digging out and recovering on Christmas Eve with brutal cold temps in the single digits to low teens and subzero wind chills. Traveling should only be done with safety in mind, bringing blankets, flashlights, and medical supplies just in case. We likely won’t even see 20 degrees Saturday afternoon, but we might see some patchy blue sky between lake effect bands and isolated snow squalls.

Christmas Day will be cold and still breezy keeping the dangerously cold conditions in play for old Santa Clause. We won’t have to deal with any terrible snow problems as we expect scattered, light snow showers and flurries at times on what will be a White Christmas in Metro Detroit. We will be watching this storm like a hawk and continue to keep you up to speed. We can also keep you prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

