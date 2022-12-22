Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit: Check the list here

(Joshua Bessex, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Communities across Metro Detroit are starting to issue snow emergencies.

Snow emergencies are generally declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period of time or when weather conditions will make the roads hazardous.

In most cases, vehicles left on the street need to be removed from the roads when a snow emergency is declared or the vehicle owner will be ticketed. The cost of the ticket varies between cities and more information can be found on your city’s website.

Our latest coverage on the pre-Christmas storm is available here.

Here’s a list of the snow emergencies that have been issued so far in Metro Detroit:

Macomb County

No emergencies to report.

Monroe County

No emergencies to report.

Oakland County

Auburn Hills -- from Thursday at 9 p.m. until further notice

Wayne County