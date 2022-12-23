Oakland County officials use hovercraft to rescue swan stuck to ice on frozen lake

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County officials broke out their hovercraft Thursday to rescue an injured swan that was stuck to the ice on a frozen lake.

The rescue took place around 10 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 22) on Voorheis Lake in Orion Township. Residents said they first saw the swan on the lake Wednesday. When it was still there the following day, unable to free itself, they called for help.

A search and rescue team arrived and used a hovercraft to break the ice around the swan, hoping it would open a path in the lake and allow the swan to swim free.

But the swan couldn’t free itself, so the team used a blanket to cover its head and carefully removed it from the lake, according to a release.

Police believe the swan had been stuck on the lake for more than 24 hours.

“Our team always rises to the occasion to rescue anyone or anything in distress,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “I am proud of their efforts and optimistic that an animal rehabilitator will be able to nurse this swan back to full health to be released.”

Oakland County Sgt. Brian Burwell said the swan had an injured leg. The swan was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control for treatment and is expected to be transferred to an animal rescue group for rehab.