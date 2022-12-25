Morning 4: Winter is here, check for furry stowaways before starting your car-- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Henry Ford Museum Christmas exhibit featuring 7,000 ornaments now open 🎄
The Henry Ford Museum opened a permanent holiday exhibit that features almost 7,000 ornaments for the holiday season.
The new exhibit, Miniature Moments - a Journey Through Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, opened on Nov. 20, with the most comprehensive collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments ever assembled.
A look back: Christmas Fantasy at the iconic Ford Rotunda 🎅
If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.
Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition 🎁
This year’s Christmas ornament from the White House Historical Association honors the tradition of displaying a gingerbread model of the executive mansion as part of the holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Winter is here, check for furry stowaways before starting your car 🐈
Picture this, it’s snowing outside, temperatures are low, and you’re cozying up next to a fire to escape the cold. Well, outdoor cats try to do the same thing, but often times they cozy up under your car’s hood.