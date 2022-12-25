14º

Morning 4: Winter is here, check for furry stowaways before starting your car-- and more news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Dec. 25, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Henry Ford Museum Christmas exhibit featuring 7,000 ornaments now open 🎄

The Henry Ford Museum opened a permanent holiday exhibit that features almost 7,000 ornaments for the holiday season.

The new exhibit, Miniature Moments - a Journey Through Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, opened on Nov. 20, with the most comprehensive collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments ever assembled.

A look back: Christmas Fantasy at the iconic Ford Rotunda 🎅

If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.

Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition 🎁

This year’s Christmas ornament from the White House Historical Association honors the tradition of displaying a gingerbread model of the executive mansion as part of the holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Winter is here, check for furry stowaways before starting your car 🐈

Picture this, it’s snowing outside, temperatures are low, and you’re cozying up next to a fire to escape the cold. Well, outdoor cats try to do the same thing, but often times they cozy up under your car’s hood.

