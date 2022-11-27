Henry Ford Museum Christmas exhibit featuring 7,000 ornaments now open

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Henry Ford Museum opened a permanent holiday exhibit that features almost 7,000 ornaments for the holiday season.

The new exhibit, Miniature Moments - a Journey Through Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, opened on Nov. 20, with the most comprehensive collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments ever assembled.

When you walk into the exhibit there will be nearly 7,000 ornaments dating from 1973 to 2009 that highlight holiday celebrations, pop-culture moments, and special milestones on display.

The Henry Ford acquired this collection in 2019 from Indiana Hallmark retailer, The Party Shop. A family-owned Hallmark Gold Crown Store, located in Warsaw, Indiana.

The collection was started in 1878 by Norm and Dorothy Snyder. The Party Shop was also home to the Hallmark Ornament Museum and for many Hallmark Keepsake Ornament collectors, the store was a destination.

When the owners decided to retire, The Henry Ford was contacted to acquire the collection.

Hallmark first introduced Keepsake Ornaments in 1973 with a line of six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures.

Since its inception, the company has released more than 8,500 ornaments and more than 100 ornament series. New ornaments are offered from July to December every year.

The company sparked a phenomenon in ornament collecting through the creation of a collectors’ club, which now includes more than 500 active local chapters across the US and Canada.

Hallmark revolutionized Christmas decorating through the development of an increasing variety of ornaments geared to a wide range of distinctly different customer bases. Many customers view the ornaments as more than just a holiday decoration, but a chance to relive special memories, and remember people, and events.

The exhibit Miniature Moments is included with admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and is free for members.

