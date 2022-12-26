18º

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

Smith would be 52 years old now

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Billie Jo Smith (NAMUS)

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years.

She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now.

According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”

She is described as being 5′5′' tall and weighed 170 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Not many details are available about her case.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

