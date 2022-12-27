25º

2 taken to hospital after shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say

1 person in critical condition, 1 person stable

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of a Dec. 27, 2022, shooting on Rowe Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a shooting on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27) in the 19300 block of Rowe Street, according to authorities. That’s near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hoover Street.

Officers said they found two adults injured when they arrived at the scene. One person had been shot and another person had “unknown injuries,” according to police.

Medical officials took both people to a nearby hospital. One is listed in critical condition, and the other is stable, authorities said.

Detroit police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

