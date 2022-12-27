Officials looking for missing Michigan doctor last seen at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a Michigan doctor who was last seen at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

According to Blackman-Leoni Public Safety of Blackman Charter Township, located 5 miles north of Jackson, Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen on Dec. 22, leaving the Jackson Hospital. Officials stated in a Facebook post that Payan’s car was found at his residence in Leoni Township.

Blackman-Leoni Public Safety officials wrote in the Facebook post that Payan has had no contact with his employer, family or friends.

The Henry Ford Health website stated Payan started his residency at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in 2020.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Mike Villarreal or Detective Sergeant Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage