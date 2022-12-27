Residents, cats, pig rescued when 7 departments help battle house fire in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Seven fire departments helped battle a fire in Macomb County, rescuing residents, cats, and a pig from the fully engulfed house.

Chesterfield Township police and firefighters were called at 4:14 p.m. Monday (Dec. 26) to a home on Anchor Drive near 21 Mile Road.

When they arrived, first responders said the home was fully engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke was being emitted, according to authorities.

A Dec. 26, 2022, house fire in Chesterfield Township. (Chesterfield Township Fire Department)

Officers and firefighters entered the home and made sure everyone got out. No residents or first responders were injured.

Chesterfield Township firefighters received help from the Selfridge, Macomb Township, Mt. Clemens, Harrison Township, New Haven, and Lenox Township fire departments.

Several house cats and a pet pig were also rescued from the burning home, officials said.

The building was severely damaged by charring and smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.