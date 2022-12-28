Riverview apartment tenants looking for relief as they go days without power, heat and water

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Residents at an apartment complex in Riverview are desperate for relief after going days without power, heat or running water.

Several residents of Riverview Crossings apartment complex talked with Local 4 Wednesday, detailing their current living conditions.

Lakeisha Massey, a mom of three, has been without power, heat and running water since Christmas. The carpet in her unit is soaked after the place flooded over the weekend.

“I have to live in here with this with bottled water to wash up with and this is frustrating to me, I pay my rent every month on time and I shouldn’t have to live like this,” Massey said

Massey’s neighbors had similar complaints, telling Local 4 the property management company has been giving them the run around, with no results for days.

“This isn’t the first problem. This is multiple problems and they just put band aids on stuff,” Ashley Lawson said.

A representative with the apartment complex approached Local 4 while talking with residents.

“We’re working as fast as we can to get everything fixed, but we’re in the process of that,” the representative said.

When pressed for more answers, the representative declined an interview.