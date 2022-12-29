27-year-old man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside of a Detroit gas station, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. April 25 at a gas station near Livernois Avenue and Waverly Street on Detroit’s west side.

Police said James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, is accused of firing shots at the driver of another vehicle. When that driver fled, Taylor circled around the gas station several times, apparently trying to find him, according to authorities.

Taylor then took the driver’s car from the gas station, officials said.

Nobody was injured.

“The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. “We will not tolerate it any longer.”

At the time of the shooting, Taylor was on pretrial release for a different felony offense in Wayne County and wearing a tether, according to police.

“Crime gun intelligence utilized in this case illustrates ATF’s priorities on effectively identifying and removing violent criminals from our communities,” said acting special agent in charge Craig Kailimai. “The efforts of our federal, state, tribal, and local partnerships have had a significant impact on reducing the threat of gun violence.”

Taylor was arraigned Wednesday (Dec. 28) on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He has been detained pending trial.