8 arrested, 5 facing charges after fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth found by Warren officials

WARREN, Mich. – Eight people were arrested and five are facing felony charges after Warren officials found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine as part of a drug bust.

Warren police officers said they received a tip Thursday (Dec. 29) about narcotics activity in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover roads. They went to the scene and located two people who were already under investigation, according to authorities.

Officials said they witnessed a drug transaction between the two, so they tried to make traffic stops on both. One car stopped, but the other fled the scene.

A man and a woman were arrested from the car that stopped, police said. Officers found “large amounts” of fentanyl and crack cocaine, as well as some methamphetamine.

A Michigan State Police helicopter helped Warren police follow the fleeing car until the car crashed in Detroit, according to authorities. Those occupants were also arrested.

Police said the arrests led to searches at two homes. Methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and manufacturing materials were found at the homes, according to officials. Police also found thousands of dollars in cash.

Eight Warren residents were arrested in total, and five of them are facing felony drug charges, authorities said.