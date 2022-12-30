Video shows car chase, arrest of man linked to Warren drug bust; 8 people arrested

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have released ground and aerial video showing the car chase and ensuing arrest of a man linked to a massive drug bust.

Warren police officers said they received a tip Thursday (Dec. 29) about narcotics activity in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover roads. They went to the scene and located two people who were already under investigation, according to authorities.

Officials said they witnessed a drug transaction between the two, so they tried to make traffic stops on both. One car stopped, but the other fled the scene.

A man and a woman were arrested from the car that stopped, police said. Officers found “large amounts” of fentanyl and crack cocaine, as well as some methamphetamine.

A Michigan State Police helicopter helped Warren police follow the fleeing car until the car crashed in Detroit, according to authorities. The driver was taken into custody.

You can see video from the chase and arrest below.

Police said the arrests led to searches at two homes. Methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and manufacturing materials were found at the homes, according to officials. Police also found thousands of dollars in cash.

Eight Warren residents were arrested in total, and five of them are facing felony drug charges, authorities said.